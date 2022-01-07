Deutsche Bank AG Has $28.34 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,909,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901,421 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $28,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

TEVA stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

