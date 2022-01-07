DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.76. DermTech has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $449.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.75.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 159.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

