DeRace (DERC) Reaches Market Cap of $100.24 Million

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00006153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeRace has a market cap of $100.24 million and $11.81 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00074542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.79 or 0.07583226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00075587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,855.86 or 0.99818546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007555 BTC.

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,850,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

