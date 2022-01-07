Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DEN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.34.

Denbury stock opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 3.53. Denbury has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 539.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 416.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,725,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Denbury by 860.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 204,463 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

