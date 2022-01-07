Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Rating Increased to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $314.00 price target on the stock.

WILLF opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $59.30.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.