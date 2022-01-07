Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Rating Increased to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $314.00 price target on the stock.
WILLF opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $59.30.
Demant A/S Company Profile
