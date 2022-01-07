Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $58,198,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $6,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.45. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.