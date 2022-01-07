Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €157.44 ($178.91).

DHER stock opened at €84.86 ($96.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($165.23). The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is €107.09 and its 200 day moving average is €114.92.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

