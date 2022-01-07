Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading Down 0.7%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) was down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 32,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 43,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 17.87% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

