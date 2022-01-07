Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 65.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $372.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.18 and its 200-day moving average is $354.14. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $274.65 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

