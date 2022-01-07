Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.67.

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.77. 42,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,745. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $278.95 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

