Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in December

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of DKLRF stock remained flat at $$0.60 during trading on Friday. Decklar Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Get Decklar Resources alerts:

Decklar Resources Company Profile

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Holt Property-Canada and Oza Oil Field-Nigeria. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.