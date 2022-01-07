Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,700

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($72.77) to GBX 5,700 ($76.81) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($53.36) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,400 ($59.29) to GBX 5,300 ($71.42) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

DPH opened at GBX 4,564 ($61.50) on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 48.32 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,525 ($74.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,058.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,910.58.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

