DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,059 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $29,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 31.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 13.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 397,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 48,255 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 28.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113,735 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.
NYSE DCP
opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.
DCP Midstream Company Profile
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
