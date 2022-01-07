DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.61

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $1.63. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 48,448 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

