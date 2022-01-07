Datamine Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,910.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $318,454.42 and $12,910.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.70 or 0.00434115 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009874 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000937 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.73 or 0.01330289 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,302,349 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.