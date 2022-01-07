Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.24.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,027.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,280,805 shares of company stock valued at $393,325,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Datadog by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

