Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Down 32.6% in December

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $503,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

DKDCA stock remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 79 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Data Knights Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.