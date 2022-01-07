Dash (DASH) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Dash has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $323.30 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $128.80 or 0.00312438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016103 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009400 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003200 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00018232 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,518,014 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

