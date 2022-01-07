Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.82. 4,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.