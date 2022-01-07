Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.82. 4,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

