Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,611 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

