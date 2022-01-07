Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 407 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

NYSE:DOV opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.42 and a 200-day moving average of $166.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $183.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

