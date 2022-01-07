Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,370 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Halliburton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $25.61 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

