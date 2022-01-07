Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 83.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,690,000 after buying an additional 695,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

