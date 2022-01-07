Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

