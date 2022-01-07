Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.24.

KEY opened at $25.93 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

