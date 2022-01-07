Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Halliburton stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

