Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU opened at $115.88 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

