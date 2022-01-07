Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,361,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 170.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 55.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,404,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.