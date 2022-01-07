Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 963 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.30%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

