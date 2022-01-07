Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

DKILY stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

