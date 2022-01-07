Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CYTK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.64.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.23. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,333 shares of company stock worth $10,107,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,462,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $26,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

