CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 7,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,919. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $227.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.