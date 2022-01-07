CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.47.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $158.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -113.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day moving average of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.