CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $105.81 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.