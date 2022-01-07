cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $143,495.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7,011.02 or 0.16334361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $70.11 million and $143,495.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.