Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.94

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.94 and last traded at $70.41, with a volume of 580302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $15,996,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 183,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

