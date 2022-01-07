CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Up 23.8% in December

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,300 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 616,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock valued at $20,687,418. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. CURO Group has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $20.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.