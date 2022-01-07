CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Hits $12.76 on Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $97,223.19 and approximately $267.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $12.76 or 0.00030665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00060281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.89 or 0.07512311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,232.43 or 1.01462692 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007844 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

