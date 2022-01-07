CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $125.56 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.82.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $256,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,465 shares of company stock worth $2,999,740 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSW Industrials (CSWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.