CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 39.2% in December

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471. CSP has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSP stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.78% of CSP at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

