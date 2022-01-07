CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.24

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.24 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 4586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

LAW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Research analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $16,023,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

