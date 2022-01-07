CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

NYSE:CRY opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. CryoLife has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $838.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.90 and a beta of 1.53.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CryoLife will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo acquired 15,000 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,936,000 after buying an additional 171,125 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 43.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 129,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 120.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 119,161 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the second quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,884,000 after buying an additional 72,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

