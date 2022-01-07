CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CRY opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $838.52 million, a P/E ratio of 710.90 and a beta of 1.53. CryoLife has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo acquired 15,000 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 332.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

