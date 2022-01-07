Critical Survey: Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hippo and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hippo presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.46%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A Oxbridge Re 83.06% 72.39% 64.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hippo and Oxbridge Re’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Oxbridge Re $1.21 million 24.15 -$50,000.00 $1.25 4.08

Oxbridge Re has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oxbridge Re beats Hippo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

