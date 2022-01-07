Critical Comparison: Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) & Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $341.64 million 15.60 $98.02 million $4.15 23.81 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.03 $62.21 million $0.93 16.80

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 42.25% 64.01% 20.57% Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97%

Dividends

Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hamilton Lane pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hamilton Lane and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 0 2 1 0 2.33 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus target price of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 52.58%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Patria Investments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

