CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Down 33.8% in December

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,800 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the November 30th total of 893,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,608. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. CRH has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.