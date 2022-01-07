Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.94.

TSE:CPG opened at C$7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.33 and a 1-year high of C$7.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

