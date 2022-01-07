Credit Suisse Group Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $285.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.
Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.32.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
