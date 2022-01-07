Credit Suisse Group Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $285.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

