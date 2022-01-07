Craig Hallum Trims Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $96.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,677,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

