Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 168.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 275.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $135.41 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.10 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.